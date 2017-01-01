Bettman still down on Olympics; NHLPA...

Bettman still down on Olympics; NHLPAa s Fehr a more optimistic now than I ever have beena

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players' Association executive director Donald Fehr offered competing visions on the likelihood that NHL players will attend the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Speaking ahead of the NHL Centennial Classic on Sunday afternoon, Bettman kept pushing a now-familiar narrative that NHL owners were reluctant to return for a sixth consecutive Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC