Ben Donnelly, Olivier Jean qualify for world single distance championships
Olivier Jean and Ben Donnelly have earned spots on the Canadian team that will take part in the 2017 ISU world single distance championships following their performances at the Canadian single distance championships on Friday. Jean, of Lachenaie, Que., won the men's mass start, finishing only 13 hundredths of a second ahead of Montreal's Christopher Fiola to advance to February's competition on the official ice of the 2018 Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
