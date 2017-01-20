Austrian skier Feller leads World Cup slalom after 1st run
Manuel Feller posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men's World Cup slalom on Thursday after early starters had been hampered by dense snowfall. Skies had cleared by the time Feller, who started 21st, came down the Crveni Spust course.
