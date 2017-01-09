Athletes compete in Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games
"What I think is cool, is that we get to compete against people our own age and we just get to have a whole lot of fun," said 13-year old Tabatha Foote. More than 300 adults and children from around the state in Dubuque competing in the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC