Alleged rape investigated at Kansas basketball team's dorm
University of Kansas police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a campus dorm housing the men's basketball team, authorities said Wednesday. No charges have been filed and police have not publicly identified any suspects.
