Aggreko wins Olympic Winter Games contract
Aggreko has been awarded a contract to be the official temporary electricity generation provider for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. The FTSE 250 company will provide power across 18 competition venues and the international broadcast centre.
