2017 World Juniors Semifinals Recap: United States And Canada Will Fight For Gold

The United States and Canada, two hockey superpowers that have combined for some of the most exciting and memorable games in World Juniors history, will go head to head one more time on Thursday in the gold medal game of the 2017 World Junior Championship. Both teams secured exhilarating victories in Wednesday's semifinal action, with the United States edging Russia and Canada defeating Sweden.

Chicago, IL

