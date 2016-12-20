Where will Tony Romo end up playing next season? Not

Sports predictions for '17: Tony Romo, Chris Paul, Bryce Harper on the move What will 2017 bring to the sports world? Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2hd9Zly USA TODAY Sports' staff make their predictions on what headlines we'll see in 2017. Will Nick Saban crack a smile? Will Romo stay a Cowboy? Will Trump find a cabinet member from #wakeyleaks? What will 2017 bring to the sports world? USA TODAY Sports has an idea and shares its silly, serious and sublime predictions for the coming year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.