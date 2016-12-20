US ski racers produce nude calendar t...

US ski racers produce nude calendar to help raise funds

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Five female and six male ski racers have joined together to pose in a nude calendar they hope will help them overcome high costs - and scarce funding - on the professional ski tour. the calendar features the skiers in naked action shots: Either on the slopes or mountain biking in Chile and New Zealand, or pumping iron at their local gym in Park City, Utah.

