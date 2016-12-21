US coach: Bode Miller aiming to race next season at age 40

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, Bode Miller navigates the course as a forerunner to the Men's World Cup downhill skiing event in Beaver Creek, Colo., USA. U.S. Ski Team head coach Sasha Rearick said Thursday Dec. 29, 2016, that Bode Miller is planning to begin training to race again.

