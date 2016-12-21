US coach: Bode Miller aiming to race next season at age 40
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, Bode Miller navigates the course as a forerunner to the Men's World Cup downhill skiing event in Beaver Creek, Colo., USA. U.S. Ski Team head coach Sasha Rearick said Thursday Dec. 29, 2016, that Bode Miller is planning to begin training to race again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC