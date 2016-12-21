TWU hockey players are in China

The tour, to include several games in Beijing and Tianjin, is in honour of the 25th anniversary of TWU's working relationship with Chinese universities. One of the major events will be a winter sports festival an Chengde, featuring 50 teams from Europe and Asia competing in three events, including hockey, inline hockey, and bandy, which is an 11-on-11 variation on ice hockey on a rink the size of a soccer field, using a ball instead of a puck.

