Toronto, Montreal open 2017 MLS season on road while Vancouver kicks off at home

Wednesday Dec 21

Toronto FC and Montreal will open the 2017 MLS season on the road while the Vancouver Whitecaps will host the Philadelphia Union. Toronto, runners-up to Seattle in the recent MLS Cup final, opens March 4 at Real Salt Lake.

