'Tis the season: A gift for every NHL team

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby , Ryan Getzlaf along with other teammates celebrate winning gold after beating Team Sweden 3-0 in the men's hockey final at the Bolshoy Ice Dome during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2014. One gift for hockey fans this year is the NHL saying yes to participating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.