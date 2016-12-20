Teen swimming star Penny Oleksiak vot...

Teen swimming star Penny Oleksiak voted CP's female athlete of the year

It was 20 seconds after she touched the timing pad in the women's 100-metre freestyle final that Oleksiak finally turned to the scoreboard and joined in celebrating her Olympic gold medal. Winner of four medals at the Rio Summer Games, the 16-year-old swimmer has been voted the Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

