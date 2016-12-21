Stefan Kraft of Austria wins 1st leg of 65th 4-Hills Tour
" Stefan Kraft of Austria soared 139 meters in the first run and defended his lead in the second to win the opening leg of ski jumping's 65th Four Hills Tour on Friday. The 23-year-old Kraft, the 2015 tour winner, produced the longest jump of the day and followed up with another of 134.5 meters to finish with a total of 308 points, ahead of Kamil Stoch of Poland on 305.2. "It's unbelievable, simply mega cool.
