Southerners spend more on skiing

People in southern Chinese cities are showing a growing enthusiasm for skiing equipment, with five southern cities listed among the top 10 purchasers of skiing-related products in China this year, according to Amazon China. The top 10 cities for purchases of skiing products are Beijing, Shenyang, Tianjin, Jinan, Shanghai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Xi'an, according to statistics from Amazon China.

