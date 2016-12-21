Shiva Keshavan continues to raise the bar high

When Shiva Keshavan slid down the Nagano track in the Asian Championship finals on Friday, the gold medal at the bottom of that slope made all the difference in looking back at the misadventure of earlier this week as comic, and not tragic. Armed with a searing, speedy sled, and recording the fastest times he's clocked this last year, it was right after the finishing line in training when he crashed.

