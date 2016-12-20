Shiffrin claims second GS victory

A few days after Mikaela Shiffrin spent Christmas at Manuela Moelgg's home in Italy and trained with her, the American and the Italian finished first and third in a women's World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday. Shiffrin held on to her first-run lead on the icy Panorama course to beat Tessa Worley of France by 0.78 seconds.

