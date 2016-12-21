Global Information Services Market Report 2017 Featuring Thomson Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press, New York Public Library & British Library - Research and Markets )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Information Services Global Market Report 2017" report to their offering. The information services market comprises ... )--Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.