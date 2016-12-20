Pita Taufatofua: Topless Tongan taekw...

Pita Taufatofua: Topless Tongan taekwondo star switches to snow

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Pita Taufatofua -- the topless and oiled Tongan taekwondo fighter who caused a social media storm at the Olympic Games -- is turning his attention to qualifying for the Winter Olympics. His decision to wear traditional Tongan dress and cover himself in coconut oil at the opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro stole the show and provided one of the most talked-about moments of the 2016 Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec 22 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC