Pita Taufatofua: Topless Tongan taekwondo star switches to snow

Pita Taufatofua -- the topless and oiled Tongan taekwondo fighter who caused a social media storm at the Olympic Games -- is turning his attention to qualifying for the Winter Olympics. His decision to wear traditional Tongan dress and cover himself in coconut oil at the opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro stole the show and provided one of the most talked-about moments of the 2016 Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.