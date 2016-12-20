Our favourite sports images of 2016

Our favourite sports images of 2016

12 hrs ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse, centre, and Jamaica's Usain Bolt share a laugh as they compete during the men's 200-metre semifinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 17. Houston Dynamo's Ricardo Clark, left, gets his hand in the face of teammate, goalkeeper Joe Willis, right, as he tries to punch the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps' Kekuta Manneh, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on March 26. Thousands of people line up to pay their respects to NHL hall-of-famer Gordie Howe as the casket rests in the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich., on June 14. Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning the mens doubles semi-final tennis match with partner Marc Lopez against Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, at the 2016 Summer Olympics on August 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

