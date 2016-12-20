Olympic medalist surprises O'Loughlin class
Kaillie Humphries, right, an Olympic gold medalist in bobsledding from Canada, talks about her adventures with O'Loughlin Elementary School second-grader Morgan Arbruster's "Flat Morgan" she created through the Flat Stanley Project on Monday at the school in Hays. Kaillie Humphries, an Olympic gold medalist in bobsledding from Canada, shows a video to Beth Simon's second-grade class that shows how she prepares for competitions on Monday, December 19, 2016 at O'Loughlin Elementary School in Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Thu
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC