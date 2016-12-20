Olympic bronze skier in coma after crash

Monday Dec 19 Read more: RTE.ie

Olympic cross-country skiing bronze medallist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday. According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.

