Olympic bronze skier in coma after crash
Olympic cross-country skiing bronze medallist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday. According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.
