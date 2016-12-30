OCA head would back Sapporo bid for 2024 Games
Sapporo will have the full backing of Asia should the city formally bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in an interview with Kyodo News. Sapporo, which will host the Asian Winter Games for a third time in February and held the 1972 Winter Olympics, submitted its plans to the Japanese Olympic Committee last month with a proposed budget of 430 billion to 450 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC