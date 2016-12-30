OCA head would back Sapporo bid for 2...

OCA head would back Sapporo bid for 2024 Games

12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Sapporo will have the full backing of Asia should the city formally bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in an interview with Kyodo News. Sapporo, which will host the Asian Winter Games for a third time in February and held the 1972 Winter Olympics, submitted its plans to the Japanese Olympic Committee last month with a proposed budget of 430 billion to 450 billion.

