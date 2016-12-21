Nineteen year old Jenny Lee in training for next year's Special Olympics Winter Games in Austria
A DISABLED ice skater from Keighley will be the first person from Yorkshire to represent Great Britain at the Winter Special Olympics next year. Jenny Lee, 19, will be the first person from the county to represent her country at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria in March next year.
