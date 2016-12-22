NBC Sports to Present Pair of NHL Out...

NBC Sports to Present Pair of NHL Outdoor Classics to Ring in 2017

Thursday Dec 22

NBC Sports rings in the new year with a pair of outdoor NHL Classics, highlighted by NBC's annual presentation of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, when Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues host Patrick Kane and the rival Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, January 2, at 3 p.m. ET. In addition to the NHL Winter Classic, NBC presents a clash of young American NHL stars on New Year's Day at 3 p.m. ET in the NHL Centennial Classic, when rookie sensation Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings at BMO Field in Toronto.

Chicago, IL

