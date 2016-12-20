NBC Sports Presents Blackhawks-Blues 2017 NHL Winter Classic From Busch Stadium

NBC Sports presents a classic rivalry in one of the most iconic events in all of sports on Monday, January 2, 2017, when Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues host Patrick Kane and the rival Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., in the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. In addition to the NHL Winter Classic, NBC presents a clash of young American NHL stars on New Year's Day at 3 p.m. ET in the NHL Centennial Classic, when rookie sensation Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings at BMO Field in Toronto.

