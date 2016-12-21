Most Influential 2016: Ryan Kesler
Ducks' Ryan Kesler signs autographs for the fans during white carpet walk before the home opener against the Canucks at Honda Center earlier this year. Ducks' center Ryan Kesler is a key reason the Ducks reached the Western Conference finals in 2015 for the first time in eight years and remain a Pacific Division power.
