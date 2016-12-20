Miyahara claims third straight national title
The 18-year-old, who compiled a huge lead in Saturday's short program, became the first woman to win three straight national crowns since Mao Asada won four from 2006 to 2009. "I wanted to perform better, so I feel some regret," Miyahara said.
