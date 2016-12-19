Marie-Philip Poulin lifts Canada to 3...

Marie-Philip Poulin lifts Canada to 3-2 overtime win over the United States

Monday Dec 19

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored just 42 seconds into overtime as Canada rallied to a 3-2 win over the United States on Monday in an exhibition between the two women's hockey powerhouses. Jennifer Wakefield blasted a one-timer from the hashmarks in to tie the game with 24 seconds left to play, forcing the extra period for Canada.

Chicago, IL

