Ligety finds a new way to win _ by sponsoring his rivals
Ten years after founding Shred - the ski helmet, eyewear and accessory company known for its 1980s-style fluorescent colors and designs " Ligety has been watching as a proud spectator lately. "Good to see my company winning while I'm on the sideline," Ligety wrote on Instagram when Shred athletes Cyprien Sarrazin and Carlo Janka faced off in the final of a World Cup parallel giant slalom earlier this month in Alta Badia.
