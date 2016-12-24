Kristoffersen beats Hirscher without ...

Kristoffersen beats Hirscher without drone danger

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The China Post

There were no falling drones to deal with this time but Marcel Hirscher still can't catch Henrik Kristoffersen on the slalom hill. For the second consecutive slalom race this season, and in a result that matched last year's event on the Canalone Miramonti course, Kristoffersen edged Hirscher on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Thu just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool Aug '16 It Is Finally Over 2
News 'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News Post a Comment (Mar '10) Aug '16 Anonymous 16
News Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ... Aug '16 Blink 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC