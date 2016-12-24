Kristoffersen beats Hirscher without drone danger
There were no falling drones to deal with this time but Marcel Hirscher still can't catch Henrik Kristoffersen on the slalom hill. For the second consecutive slalom race this season, and in a result that matched last year's event on the Canalone Miramonti course, Kristoffersen edged Hirscher on Thursday night.
