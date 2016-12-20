Jr. curling champs to start
Young curlers from Kelowna, Vernon, Armstrong and Kamloops are playing in the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships, set to start in New Westminster on Tuesday. Eight junior women's and eight junior men's teams have gathered at the Royal City Curling Club, with the first draws to start tomorrow.
