Italy's Innerhofer dominates downhill training in Caterina
Christof Innerhofer of Italy led the only training session for a World Cup downhill on the Deborah Compagnoni course by a huge margin on Monday. Innerhofer led Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 1.32 seconds and was ahead of Hannes Reichelt of Austria by 1.44.
