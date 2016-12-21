IOC: 28 Russians from Sochi Games probed over alleged manipulation of drug tests
The International Olympic Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes who competed at the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Evidence emerged in the McLaren report published earlier this month of manipulation of one or more of the athletes' urine tests during the 2014 Games.
