Canada's Thompson, Simmerling land on ski cross podium
Marielle Thompson, left, and Georgia Simmerling, right, scored silver and bronze, respectively, at a World Cup ski cross event in Innichen, Italy, on Wednesday. Olympic champion Marielle Thompson scored silver in a World Cup ski cross event in Innichen, Italy, on Wednesday, finishing just ahead of Canadian teammate Georgia Simmerling.
