Calgary mayor raises 2026 Olympic bid with prime minister; says it was 'cursory'

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Telegram

Calgary's potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games was on the agenda in a meeting between Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "It was very cursory," Nenshi told reporters Wednesday.

