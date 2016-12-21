Calgary mayor raises 2026 Olympic bid with prime minister; says it was 'cursory'
Calgary's potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games was on the agenda in a meeting between Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "It was very cursory," Nenshi told reporters Wednesday.
