Bozell & Graham Column: Cultural Winners and Losers of 2016

Populism took the elites by surprise in 2016, so a review of this year's cultural winners and losers must begin with a very long list of arrogant entertainers who thought it was completely impossible for the American people to descend into a pit of despair and ignorance and elect President Trump. No one believed for an instant the rich and famous losers who promised to move their arrogance to Canada or elsewhere if the Hillary Clinton juggernaut tanked.

