ASICS Creates a Movement for Positive Change
ASICS America Corporation , a true sport performance brand, created a movement through its recent cause marketing initiative; the ASICS Extra Mile. This campaign encouraged consumers to create positive change by simply adding an 'Extra Mile' to their workout and was connected to the brand's creation story, in which founder Onitsuka was inspired to create positive change in society through sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Thu
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC