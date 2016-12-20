ASICS Creates a Movement for Positive...

ASICS Creates a Movement for Positive Change

Tuesday Dec 20

ASICS America Corporation , a true sport performance brand, created a movement through its recent cause marketing initiative; the ASICS Extra Mile. This campaign encouraged consumers to create positive change by simply adding an 'Extra Mile' to their workout and was connected to the brand's creation story, in which founder Onitsuka was inspired to create positive change in society through sport.

