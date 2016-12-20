Anaheim Ducks are NHL's faceoff masters thanks to Vermette, Kesler
Facing rookie Maple Leafs centre Frederik Gauthier on his backhand, veteran Ryan Kesler shuffled the draw directly to his right where Cam Fowler lay in wait. The Ducks defenceman whipped the perfect face-off win past Frederik Andersen for the eventual game-winner in Anaheim's 3-2 triumph at the Air Canada Centre.
