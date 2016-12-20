3 for 3: Jansrud extends perfect star...

3 for 3: Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

Olympic champion Kjetil Jansrud extended his perfect start to the season in super-G, winning a World Cup race by a comfortable margin on Tuesday. Jansrud became only the second man to win the first three super-G races of the season after Austrian great Hermann Maier, who accomplished the feat twice - in 1997-98 and 1999-2000.

