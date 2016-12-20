2016: Another year that saw Sidney Crosby rule the sport of hockey
There was 2010, in which Crosby scored the "golden goal" for Team Canada at the Vancouver Olympics and amassed an astounding 60 goals and 126 points in 80 regular season games. There was also 2009 when the Pittsburgh Penguins captain posted 41 goals and 101 points in 80 games, before tallying another 15 goals and 31 points in the playoffs en route to his first Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec 22
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
|Lily King 2016 Olympics - Nothing But a Fool
|Aug '16
|It Is Finally Over
|2
|'Cross between wombat and dog': Strange animals...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|Post a Comment (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|16
|Los Angeles says it offers 'risk-free' bid for ...
|Aug '16
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC