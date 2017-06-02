Woman, man fatally shot in car in Eas...

Woman, man fatally shot in car in East Oakland

Read more: Pacifica Tribune

A woman and a man were found shot to death inside a car Friday morning in East Oakland, police said. A Shot Spotter call about 1:26 a.m. Friday led police to the two victims who were in a car in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue.

