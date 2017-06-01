Warrants issued after Oakland dad fails to appear in daughtera s death case
Arrest warrants have been issued for a man charged in a May 1 crash that killed his 5-year-old daughter and another person, after he did not show up in court following his release from jail to attend the girl's funeral, authorities said Thursday. Clarence Brown, 22, of Oakland, who was briefly hospitalized and then arrested after the wreck the California Highway Patrol said he caused, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a plea hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC