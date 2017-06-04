Two men were killed by gunfire in different areas of Oakland Sunday morning.
About 4:53 a.m. Sunday a man was shot while sitting in his car in the 2300 block of East 15th Street in East Oakland. After he was shot the man was able to drive about a half-block before crashing through a fence and coming to a stop in the yard of an Adventist church at the corner of 24th Avenue and East 15th Street.
