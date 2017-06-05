Two arrested over deadly Oakland, California, 'Ghost Ship' fire
Rachel Saxer embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California, U.S. December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California, known as the "Ghost Ship" that killed 36 people during a dance party last year, prosecutors said.
