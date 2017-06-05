Town Business: Oakland Isn't Meeting ...

Town Business: Oakland Isn't Meeting Its Affordable Housing...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

The 40-unit 632 14th Street was the only affordable housing project issued a building permit in Oakland in 2016. Affordable Housing: Like other cities, Oakland is required each year to report on whether it's meeting regionally-determined housing construction goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 3 hr Melinda 3,261
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 6 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,498
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Sat simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC