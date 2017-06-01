Three convicted in slaying of Oakland mom caught in crossfire
Three men were convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old West Oakland mom struck dead while trying to protect her children from a neighborhood gun battle. An Alameda County jury deliberated nearly four days before finding Michael Stills, 23, Alex Davis, 27, and Anthony Sims, 21, guilty in the March 9, 2015, slaying of Chyemil Pierce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC