Three convicted in slaying of Oakland mom caught in crossfire

Three men were convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old West Oakland mom struck dead while trying to protect her children from a neighborhood gun battle. An Alameda County jury deliberated nearly four days before finding Michael Stills, 23, Alex Davis, 27, and Anthony Sims, 21, guilty in the March 9, 2015, slaying of Chyemil Pierce.

