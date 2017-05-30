Three BART janitors swept up $365,000...

Three BART janitors swept up $365,000 in OT last year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Giving new meaning to the term “filthy rich,” three BART janitors racked up a combined $365,000 in overtime pay last year by cleaning up some of the system's grungiest stations in downtown San Francisco. The OT more than doubled the regular pay in 2016 for custodians Liang Zhao Zhang, who chalked up $125,573 in overtime pay, and Gapo Chan, who received $125,254 for extra hours, newly released records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... 22 hr simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC