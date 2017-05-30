Three BART janitors swept up $365,000 in OT last year
Giving new meaning to the term “filthy rich,” three BART janitors racked up a combined $365,000 in overtime pay last year by cleaning up some of the system's grungiest stations in downtown San Francisco. The OT more than doubled the regular pay in 2016 for custodians Liang Zhao Zhang, who chalked up $125,573 in overtime pay, and Gapo Chan, who received $125,254 for extra hours, newly released records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
