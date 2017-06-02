Survey confirms Oakland homeless crisis growing worse

In the past two years, the number of Alameda County's homeless has shot up 39 percent, to 5,629 people, according to a recent count. And half of those living in shelters, cars, tents, vacant buildings or parks and under highways are in Oakland, according to the fifth every-other-year Point in Time survey, results of which were released May 25. The survey was conducted Jan. 31. That population is disproportionately black, 49 percent, and overwhelmingly single, 86 percent.

