Survey confirms Oakland homeless crisis growing worse
In the past two years, the number of Alameda County's homeless has shot up 39 percent, to 5,629 people, according to a recent count. And half of those living in shelters, cars, tents, vacant buildings or parks and under highways are in Oakland, according to the fifth every-other-year Point in Time survey, results of which were released May 25. The survey was conducted Jan. 31. That population is disproportionately black, 49 percent, and overwhelmingly single, 86 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC